MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Laughs at Trump’s Motorcade Getting Flipped Off

Tuesday during the coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, MSNBC aired a protestor who flipped off Trump’s motorcade as it drove to the U.S. Capitol.

Host Brian Williams said, “We saw Karen Pence arrive and take her seat and we saw the motorcade around what is the final turn as it heads up to Capitol Hill. It encountered a small but vocal, as they say, group of protesters including a gentleman you had seen who had a funny way of waving to the motorcade.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said, “The one-fingered solute.”

Williams added, “By my count eight fingers short of a two-handed wave there.”

Maddow laughed as Williams added, “I don’t know what it is we witnessed.”

