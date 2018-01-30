Rob Reiner on SOTU: Trump Is a ‘Racist,’ ‘Misogynist’ and ‘Pathological Liar’ — ‘Takes Lying to a New Level’

Tuesday evening on MSNBC following President Donald Trump’s delivery of his first State of the Union address, famed TV producer and left-wing activist Rob Reiner slammed Trump.

Reiner said, “Just as a performance standpoint it was—well, we discovered he could read. He knows how to read. But it was one of the flattest State of the Union performances I’ve ever seen.”

He added, “The guy is a racist. He’s a misogynist, and he is a pathological liar. Now here is what interesting about this State of the Union tonight, a pathological liar is somebody who can’t help but lie. He just lies all the time. We know that to be true about Trump. But when you write the speech down, and you lie with words that are prepared, that takes lying to a new level. He lied about the biggest tax cut in history. He lied about the Visa program. They’re just lies. It’s one thing to lie off the cuff, but when you write down a lie and you say it, how are we supposed to judge what we just saw there? It was ridiculous.”

