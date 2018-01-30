Schumer: We Won’t Hear ‘Thanks, Obama!’ on the Economy

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump “owes a lot” of the economic recovery to President Obama and predicted we wouldn’t hear “Thanks, Obama!”

Schumer said, “First, the White House has said the president intends to take credit for the economy. Just as he was born on third base and assumed he hit a triple, the president thinks our economic recovery is all thanks to him, when [the] reality is that he owes a lot of it to Barack Obama. Two words I don’t think we’ll hear tonight on the economy, ‘Thanks, Obama!'”

