Trey Gowdy: FISA Memo Will Be ‘Embarrassing to Adam Schiff’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said a memo that the House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday to make public would be “embarrassing” to the Intel Committee’s ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Gowdy prefaced his remarks by saying he supported special counsel Robert Mueller “100 percent” in his effort to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and noted how Schiff had gone out of his way to prevent the public from finding out details.

“[L]ook, my Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information,” Gowdy explained. “They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information.”

“I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this,” he continued. “That would be the embarrassment … I mean, going to court to help Fusion GPS so we can’t find out they paid for the dossier, and that they were working for the DNC. That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something. So, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.”

