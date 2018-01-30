Trump Rips NFL During SOTU: ‘We Proudly Stand for the National Anthem’

As Pres. Trump addresses "why we proudly stand for the national anthem," which appeared to allude to NFL anthem protest, House chamber erupts into loud cheers https://t.co/q18EZzVe9p pic.twitter.com/iBMZX2J4yy

During his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump proclaimed that Americans “proudly stand for the National Anthem,” alluding to NFL players who have protested social injustices over the last two seasons by kneeling or sitting, started by Colin Kaepernick.

Trump recognized Preston Sharp for starting a movement to place flags at the graves of deceased soldiers.

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance and why we proudly stand for the National Anthem,” Trump said to applause.

