Watch: Dems Boo Trump During SOTU Remarks on Chain Migration

Tuesday during the State of the Union address when President Donald Trump said his immigration plan ends chain migration some Democrats booed.
Loud boos could be heard after Trump said, “Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives.”
He added, “Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.