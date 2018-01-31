Brzezinski: Trump Feels He’s a ‘Great Dictator’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski argued that President Trump feels he is a “great dictator.”

After pollster and author Frank Luntz asked why some are reluctant to give President Trump credit for the State of the Union, Brzezinski stated, “I think because he’s literally screwed everybody in that room over a few times too many. He’s been vulgar. He’s been racist. He has accused one of the senators in that room of even giving sexual favors for money. He’s insulted the wife of a Republican senator in that room in the worst way possible.”

She continued, “Your job, what you do, Frank, is you read rooms. You tell me that that room is supposed to [applaud] to the great dictator?”

Luntz responded, “No, but they’re not supposed to sit on their hands.”

Brzezinski then stated, “Really? I’m not sure.”

Luntz then countered that the phrase “great dictator” isn’t appropriate.

Brzezinski then said, “Well, that’s how he feels of himself.”

