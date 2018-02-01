Ann Coulter Shrugs Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode: ‘Why Don’t They Follow My Approach and Not Care?’

. @AnnCoulter on 'Law & Order: SVU' episode: "So much of Hollywood is just wanting to feel morally superior to conservatives and particularly to @realDonaldTrump voters." @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/Oj9GBtp3DA pic.twitter.com/RxTXe6cQj8

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter reacted to an episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” from a night earlier that depicted the rape of a fictional conservative pundit that resembled her.

Coulter referenced the Twitter banning of Milo Yiannopoulos allegedly for criticisms of “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones and recommended celebrities follow her example and “not care.”

She also called those involved with the creation of “Law & Order: SVU” hypocrites for their depiction of conservatives on immigration.

“Why don’t they follow my approach and not care?” Coulter said. “But I do think it’s worth bringing up at this point also what just raging frauds and hypocrites they are. One of the things I read, I mean I read it in a Newsbusters write-up, wants to deport DREAMers. OK, Laura, I promise you the writers, the actors and the producers of this TV show — they will move heaven and earth to make sure their kids don’t go to school any place near a DREAMer. Their only contact with illegal aliens is the woman who cleans their toilet whose name they don’t know. Oh, but they’re going to stand up for the illegal aliens. So much of Hollywood is just wanting to feel morally superior to conservatives and particularly to Trump voters.”

