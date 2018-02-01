Dem Rep Swalwell: House GOP Intel Memo ‘Seeks to Torch Every Floor of the FBI Building to Protect the President’

Rep. Swalwell on Nunes memo: “These Republicans are willing to risk the Republic to protect the President” https://t.co/n12oLDkOjY pic.twitter.com/RiTt3VaC8y

House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell says the Nunes memo “seeks to torch every floor of the FBI building to protect the President” https://t.co/n12oLDkOjY pic.twitter.com/EwA6BH0luo

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) argued that the House GOP Intel Committee memo “seeks to torch every floor of the FBI building” to protect President Trump and “these Republicans are willing to risk the Republic to protect the president.”

Swalwell said, “What this memo does is it seeks to torch every floor of the FBI building to protect the president.”

Later on, he added that more people at the Department of Justice should speak up, saying, “I know it may be uncomfortable for them, but now is the time for leadership. Because these Republicans are willing to risk the Republic to protect the president.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett