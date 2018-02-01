GOP Rep Gaetz Responds to Comey Tweet: ‘I Don’t Know That Too Many Schools or Streets Are Going to Be Named After Him’ After Memo Release

. @RepMattGaetz on James Comey's tweet: "I would remind Director Comey - I don't know that too many schools or streets are going to be named after him once this memo is into the public square." #TheStory https://t.co/7mAeOXA0cx pic.twitter.com/H0SArslL7d

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed claims that a much-anticipated House Intelligence Committee-generated memo was altered in a way that would distort the information misleadingly.

According to Gaetz, the changes were grammatical.

Gaetz also reacted to a tweet from former FBI Director James Comey invoking former Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI), an outspoken opponent of possible communist infiltration of the U.S. government.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

“I would remind Director Comey: I don’t know that too many schools or streets are going to be named after him once this memo is into the public square,” Gaetz added.

