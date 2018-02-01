GOP Rep Gaetz Responds to Comey Tweet: ‘I Don’t Know That Too Many Schools or Streets Are Going to Be Named After Him’ After Memo Release

by Jeff Poor1 Feb 2018

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed claims that a much-anticipated House Intelligence Committee-generated memo was altered in a way that would distort the information misleadingly.

According to Gaetz, the changes were grammatical.

Gaetz also reacted to a tweet from former FBI Director James Comey invoking former Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI), an outspoken opponent of possible communist infiltration of the U.S. government.

“I would remind Director Comey: I don’t know that too many schools or streets are going to be named after him once this memo is into the public square,” Gaetz added.

