Michelle Obama to Americans Frightened About Trump: ‘All We Have Is Hope’

Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” former first lady Michelle Obama told host Ellen DeGeneres to remain “hopeful” when asked about Americans who were frightened in the era of President Donald Trump.

Obama said, “People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country. So I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds. We are this mosh pit of society, and sometimes there is a rub. But the thing I learned in the eight years that I was in the White House is that what we do every day in our lives, the good things that we do every day — and we know we do it, we show empathy, we care for each other, you know, we do have a lot in common.”

She continued, “That’s what it means to lead with hope and not fear. And that’s all we have is hope. I would just encourage your viewers, the country, to do the things we do every day: to love each other, to take care of each other, to show empathy — and you can’t do that only when people make you feel good or safe. We’ve got to do it all across the board. We have to be an open-hearted nation, and that’s who we are.”

She added, “So, let’s just keep living our lives like that every single day and forget what they’re saying in Washington. That’s not necessarily who we are. We know who we are.”

