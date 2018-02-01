Paul Ryan: Memo About FISA, Not An Indictment of FBI, DOJ, Rosenstein or Mueller

House Speaker Paul Ryan on the Nunes memo: “This memo is not an indictment of the FBI, of the Department of Justice, it does not impugn the Mueller investigation or the deputy attorney general” https://t.co/6mSo4yPzi6

Thursday at the Republican retreat in West Virginia, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said the Nunes memo was about potential abuses or mistake made in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and not an “indictment on our institutions of our justice system.”

