Schiff: Our Investigation Can’t Be ‘Credible or Productive as Long as Chairman Nunes Is at the Helm’

While speaking with NBC on Thursday, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the committee’s investigation can’t be “credible or productive” with the committee’s Chairman, Devin Nunes (R-CA), in charge.

Schiff said that House Republicans gave the White House a memo that is different from the one the committee voted to release.

He added, “I think our investigation will simply not be credible or productive as long as Chairman Nunes is at the helm.”

Schiff declined to say that Nunes should be referred to the Ethics Committee, saying that he doesn’t like to refer people to the Ethics Committee.

