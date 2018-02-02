Chris Matthews: Republicans Are ‘Goose-Stepping’ Like North Koreans for Trump

Friday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said Republicans who supported Donald Trump after the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo were “goose-stepping” like North Koreans.

Matthews said, “Did you ever watch those North Koreans goose-stepping in line, the same smile on their faces, everything is de rigueur? Your Republican Party is so much like that.”

He added, “Your numbers are so totally with Trump. Nobody liked him when he ran. They all fought him—all the Bushes and Rubio, everybody’s against him. Now they march along, whatever Trump wants, they go yes, sir, yes, sir. What’s that about?”

