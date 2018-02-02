CNBC’s Insana: Trump’s Immigration Enforcement ‘Like a Little Ethnic Cleansing’

During a segment on MSNBC on Friday, CNBC contributor Ron Insana described President Donald Trump’s enforcement of federal immigration laws and deportation of illegal aliens as “like a little ethnic cleansing.”

Partial transcript as follows:

RON INSANA: And I hesitate to use this expression Stephanie, but it almost feels like a little ethnic cleansing is going on in the United States right now, in so far that people as people of color are in danger here and this is something that disturbs me greatly.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: Doesn’t that blow your mind that we’re even saying that?