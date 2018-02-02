CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Attacks GOP for Memo Release: ‘Putin Has Succeeded’

Friday on CNN’s “Wolf,” host Wolf Blitzer harangued Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, for releasing the much-anticipated FISA memo and doing so not at the same time as the Democratic Party minority memo, so that a side-by-side comparison could be made.

Stewart dismissed the criticism, but later in the segment, Blitzer accused Stewart and the GOP of allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed given the member created doubt in U.S. government agencies.

“So, Putin has succeeded because that’s what’s happening right now,” he said. “The whole nature of the support for the intelligence community, the law enforcement community, the fighting that’s going on here in Washington, he’s sitting back and he’s smiling, saying, guys, good work. We succeeded.”

