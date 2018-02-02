Maher: ‘All the Republicans These Days Are Treasonous Rats’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated Republicans are “treasonous rats” and are patriots of Russia.

Maher said, “[F]orget Groundhog Day, the only large, ratlike creature I’m concerned about is Devin Nunes. This guy — his memo got released today. Of course, it’s not fair to single him out, all the Republicans these days are treasonous rats.”

He later added, “Republicans, they did not like what the FBI was finding out about Trump. So, like the true patriots they are, of Russia, they attacked the FBI and the Justice Department because they’re biased. Yes, because they’re in law enforcement, and the Trump crime family commits crimes. So, that’s what they are supposed to do. It’s like saying the exterminator is biased against the termites.”

