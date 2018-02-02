Michelle Obama: Teaching Harder in the Age of Trump

Friday during a speech to teachers at the Kennedy Center, former first lady Michelle Obama said teaching was a harder profession due to “the kind of behavior being modeled in public life,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump.

Obama said, “Trust me, I know this work isn’t easy. Especially right now. I know there’s a lot of anxiety out there. And there’s no denying our kids, what they see on TV, the kind of behavior being modeled in public life, that, yes impacts their behavior and their character.”

She added,”But at times like this, the work that you all are doing is even more urgent. Even more critically important. You all have the power to teach kids what it means to go high when others go low.”

(h/t The Hill)

