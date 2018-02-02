MSNBC’s Matthews on FISA Memo: ‘This Is a Hit Job’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” network host Chris Matthews called the House Intelligence Committee released memo “a hit job.”

Matthews, said, “You know how odd this is, the fact that the legislative leadership is, in fact, going along with what’s really, sort of, a staff operation. Somebody decided to use Nunes to get this information out last spring. They did it again this time. I’m very suspicious about the authorship. The way it’s written, it seems like it’s almost—they were hired guns to go after the enemies of the president, his targets. The first item here, the first paragraph, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, they are the bad guys, they signed on to this one or more times, numerous times.”

He added, “This is not normal politics. This is a hit job here.”

