Nunes: Media and Democrats Are the Ones Tying Memo to Mueller Probe

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that the mainstream media and Democrats are the ones attempting to tie the House GOP Intel memo to the Mueller investigation.

Anchor Bret Baier asked Nunes, “[Y]ou know there are some members who are using this to question the Mueller investigation. Are you separating the two?

Nunes responded, “Well, I think what’s happened is, I think the mainstream media and the Democrats are tying this to the Mueller investigation. Because they’re trying to perpetuate this nonsense of obstruction of justice. Because they’ve left the Russia collusion issue. They know there was no collusion. And you know, I’ve been saying this for a year now, that there was no evidence of collusion.”

