Nunes: We’ll Vote to Release the Democratic Memo – ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Releasing McCabe Transcript

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated the committee will vote to release the Democrats’ counterpart to the GOP memo released earlier that day.

Anchor Bret Baier asked, “Will you vote to release the Democrats’ memo?”

Nunes answered, “Yeah, we will. But it has to go through the same process.”

He added that it’s “Hard to say” when that will be.

He later added that he “wouldn’t mind” releasing the transcript of then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s interview that the GOP memo cites, but there is a process that has to be gone through in order to release transcripts.

