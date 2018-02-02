Pelosi on FISA Abuse Memo: ‘It’s a Bogus Memo’

Friday House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared to reporters the House Intelligence Committee memo that will reportedly reveal potential wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and the FBI was “bogus.”

Pelosi said, “First of all, it’s a bogus memo. It is not based on fact. But it does reference highly classified intelligence matters. Now we see that he is even altered the memo, so to make matters worse. If he were to release that memo, he would not only be endangering our country, but he would also be violating the rules of the Congress of the United States.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN