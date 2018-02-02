SI’s Peter King: NFL ‘Very Concerned’ About Declining Ratings

In an appearance Friday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” Sports Illustrated football writer Peter King said that the NFL was “very concerned” about the decline in ratings this year.

Many attribute the ratings drop to the politicization of the NFL, while King said he believed it stemmed from the younger generation moving to other sports.

“I think the league’s very concerned,” he told co-host Michael Wilbon.

He continued, “I do think the one thing that is very, very concerning: the numbers in youth football that are moving away from football and going to other sports.”

According to King, the sport’s concussion and CTE issues are the main reasons why parents are not allowing their children to play.

King offered up a solution, saying the NFL should “get behind” youth flag football or else they will lose more parents.

