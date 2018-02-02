Watch: Father of Larry Nassar Victims Tries to Attack ‘Demon’ Ex-Doctor

[LANGUAGE WARNING]

The father of three women who have accused Larry Nassar of sexual abuse attempted to attack the disgraced U.S. Olympic Gymnastics doctor Friday morning in court.

“I would ask you as part of this sentencing grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” Randall Margrave asked at a sentencing hearing.

Judge Janice Cunningham denied his request, which Margrave followed up by asking if he could have just one minute with Nassar.

The judge said no to that as well, which is when the upset father lunged at Nassar.

Nassar’s attorney blocked the attack and bailiffs wrestled Margrave to the ground to arrest him.

“Let me have that son of a b****,” Margrave exclaimed on the ground. “I want that son of a b****! Give me one minute with that b******.”

He was then escorted out of the courtroom.

Afterwards, families were told the use of violence against someone like Nassar was “not helping your children.”

Over 150 women have testified against Nassar for sexual abuse. The doctor faces up to 175 years in prison for abuse and child pornography charges.

