CNN’s Mudd: FBI People ‘Ticked’ About Memo; Are Saying About Trump ‘Game Is Going to Be Played,’ They’re ‘Going to Win’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd warned the FBI was going to push back against President Donald Trump’s release of the House Intelligence Committee memo and further suggestions of corruption existing within that agency.

Mudd noted the long-running operation of the FBI versus Trump’s 13 months as president and noted the FBI was vowing “to win.”

“The president is talking about basically corruption at the FBI today, but we oppose the leadership,” he said. “The workforce is going to look at this and say, this is an attack on our ability to conduct an investigation with integrity. There are hundreds of agents and analysts working on this investigation. It’s not just Christopher Wray, the FBI Director.”

“So, the FBI people — I’m going to tell you are ticked, and they’re going to be saying, I guarantee it, you think you could push us off this because you can try to intimidate the director, you’d better think again, Mr. President,” he continued. “You’ve been around for 13 months; we’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played, and we’re going to win.”

