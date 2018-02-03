Dem Rep Cohen: Nunes Memo ‘Like Al Capone Taking on the IRS’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) weighed in Saturday on the Nunes memo, comparing it mobster Al Capone “taking on the IRS” because Republicans “wanted to create a show.”

“Adam Schiff tried to get the intelligence committee to have a full hearing and questioning of the FBI before the entire Congress in a classified setting, or before the intelligence committee, which is always classified, and the Republicans voted it down. They didn’t want to question the FBI. They wanted to create a show. This is like Al Capone taking on the IRS. It’s absurd,” Cohen said on MSNBC.

