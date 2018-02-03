Pirro: ‘Desperate’ FBI, DoJ Conspired to Undermine Election to Stop Trump

. @JudgeJeanine : "Members of the highest echelon in our @FBI and @TheJusticeDept conspired to prevent an outsider from breaking the establishment's stranglehold on the American people." https://t.co/yb9zbeS8tq pic.twitter.com/6WGGxs2C1N

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro ripped the “desperate” FBI and Department of Justice for conspiring against President Donald Trump in the 2016 election because he would “break the establishment stranglehold on the American people.”

“They were so desperate that he not be elected that they misled the most of secret of the United States in order to spy on an opposing political campaign in order to undermine a presidential election,” Pirro stated. “Members of the highest echelon in our FBI and Department of Justice conspired to prevent an outsider from breaking the establishment stranglehold on the American people.”

“They needed a reason to spy, so they made one up. They used the dossier of lies paid for by a major political party, the Democrat National Committee, and a presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. They swore to facts they knew were lies to get what they wanted in order to surveil a candidate they could not imagine being president,” she added.

