SNL Cold Open Reveals Trump Receives Daily Intel from ‘Fox & Friends’

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open showed President Donald Trump receiving his intelligence from “Fox & Friends.”

The skit opened as a parody of “Fox & Friends” with Heidi Gardner as Ainsley Earhardt saying hello to President Trump, who she suggested was laying in the Lincoln Bedroom tweeting with an egg McMuffin on his chest.

Cecily Strong playing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks made an appearance and said that “Fox & Friends” blasts at “full volume” in all White House meetings.

Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, later called into the show from his bed and said he was getting his daily intelligence briefing from Fox.

