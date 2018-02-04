CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘This Week Sean Hannity Won and the Rest of America Lost’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” while discussing the fallout from the release of the FISA memo alleging abuse by the Justice Department, host Brian Stelter said Fox News host Sean Hannity “won” while America “lost.”

Stelter said “Let’s be honest. This week Sean Hannity won and the rest of America lost. The pro-Trump media lead by Hannity has circled the wagons around President Trump. They have distracted people around the truth involving Trump’s Russia ties and they have done everything possible to destroy faith in Robert Mueller’s probe. Look Hannity won, it worked. You’ve got to give him credit where it’s due. Hannity gave a megaphone to the GOP congressman who said they had a smoking gun memo, proving a deep state conspiracy against trump. Hannity hyped it night after night after night in January, like a human countdown clock.”

Stelter added, “Look this campaign of confusion is good for Hannity, his ratings are way up it is good for Trump as well but it is bad for the country.”

