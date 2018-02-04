Durbin: If Trump Uses the Memo to Fire Rosenstein or Mueller, It Could ‘Precipitate a Constitutional Crisis’

Sen. Dick Durbin says if President Trump uses the Nunes memo to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or special counsel Robert Mueller, it could “precipitate a constitutional crisis” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/4iv3qPlFR4

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said if President Donald Trump used the FISA memo to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or special counsel Robert Mueller, it could “precipitate a constitutional crisis.”

Durbin said, “To say this is all that Donald Trump needs to fire Rosenstein or Bob Mueller, I just tell you this could precipitate a constitutional crisis. If the House Republicans believe they have set the stage for this president to end this investigation they are basically saying that in America one man is above the law. And that is not a fact.”

