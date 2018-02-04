Gowdy: Memo Has No Impact on Russia Probe

Sunday on CBS “Face The Nation,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said the FISA memo alleging abuse by the Justice Department had no impact on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet saying the memo “totally vindicates” him Gowdy said, “I’m sure the president is frustrated. You know Adam Schiff prejudged the investigation before we interviewed the first witness. So I’m sure that that instructs some of what he said.”

Gowdy added, “I actually don’t think it has any impact on the Russia probe for this reason…Not to me, it doesn’t, and I was pretty integrally involved in the drafting of it. There is a Russia investigation without a dossier. So to the extent, the memo deals with the dossier and the FISA process, the dossier has nothing to do with the meeting at Trump Tower. The dossier has nothing to do with an email sent by Cambridge Analytica. The dossier really has nothing to do with George Papadopoulos’s meeting in Great Britain. It also doesn’t have anything to do with obstruction of justice. So there’s going to be a Russia probe, even without a dossier.”

