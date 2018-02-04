Jordan’s King Hussein: In America, ‘Maybe There’s a Lack of Understanding of Islam’

The King of Jordan tells @FareedZakaria that in America "maybe there's a lack of understanding of Islam," adds that the phrase "peace be unto you" is "the basis of Islam" https://t.co/CfBiTDGGZo

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, the King of Jordan said in America there was “a lack of understanding of Islam.”

Abdullah said, “To all Americans, whether I’m in Washington in the Congress or with the administration I think maybe there is a lack of understanding of Islam. Islam is built on moral virtues that you see in Christianity, Judaism and other Religions. It is not a religion of hate.”

