Philly Coach Doug Pederson Praises ‘Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’ During Post-Game Celebration

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the reigning champs Sunday with a thrilling 41-33 victory over New England.

Following the game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson proclaimed his faith and thanked Jesus Christ for the opportunity.

“How do you explain this, that nine years ago you’re coaching in high school and here you are with this trophy?” Dan Patrick asked.

Pederson replied, “I can only give the praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity and I’m going to tell you something: I’ve got the best players in the world.”

