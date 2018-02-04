Priebus: There Was Never Any Collusion or Obstruction in West Wing

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said during his time in the administration he “never felt” he was “involved in something nefarious.”

Priebus also applied that same sentiment to President Donald Trump wanting to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Priebus said, “I never felt––of all the things that we went through in the West Wing––I never felt that the President was going to fire the special counsel.”

He continued, “I never felt that I was involved in something nefarious.”

He added, “His lawyers will deal with that. There’s certain things I just don’t know. Even though I was chief of staff, it doesn’t mean that I know every single thing that his lawyers are dealing with. I only know what I dealt with. I can just tell you that I’ve never felt that there was some sort of collusion or some kind of obstruction situation going on in the West Wing. I never felt that. If there was ever anything at all that caused me any concern, I would go to the White House counsel’s office, we would talk about it and it would get resolved.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN