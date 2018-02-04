Schiff: Trump’s Use of GOP Memo Could Be Evidence of ‘Intent to Interfere’ with Probe

. @RepAdamSchiff tells @GStephanopoulos that President Trump’s use of the House GOP memo “could be evidence of the President’s intent to interfere with [Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s] investigation.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/wpzmW2kcpu

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump declassifying the FISA memo alleging abuse by the Justice Department “could be evidence of the President’s intent to interfere” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Schiff said, “The president’s use of this —the president decision for example, ‘I’m going to release the memo even though the FBI says it is inaccurate, even though the Department of Justice says it is reckless and whats more I made this decision without even reading it.”

He added, “That could be evidence of the President’s intent to interfere with the investigation.”

