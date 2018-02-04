Trump Jr: Nunes’ Memo ‘a Little Bit of Sweet Revenge’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters World,” Donald Trump, Jr. said the release of a House Intelligence Committee memo on alleged FISA abuse by the FBI and Justice Department is “a little bit of sweet revenge for me” and his family.

Trump Jr. said, “They weaponized the FBI and the DOJ to attack the duly elected president of the United States.”

He added, “There is a little bit of sweet revenge in it for me and certainly probably the family in a sense that if they wouldn’t have done this, this stuff would be going on. This would be going on at the highest levels of government. They’d be continuing doing it to my father, trying to undermine his actions. Imagine how effective he can be — given the year he’s had — without this cloud over his head.”

