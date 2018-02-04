Watch: Redskins QB Kirk Cousins Stars in Local DC Commercial with Fake Donald Trump

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins made an appearance Sunday during Super Bowl LII.

Cousins, likely to be on his way out of Washington this offseason after the Redskins acquired Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs, starred in a local Washington D.C. ad for Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces with a President Donald Trump impersonator.

“Melania says these old school fireplaces are dirty and I’m turning the White House into an ash hole,” the actor tells Cousins.

He later adds, “Sneaky Alex stole your job.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent