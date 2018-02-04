Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I Can’t’ Even Say The President’s Name

Saturday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said she can’t call Donald Trump “president.”
Partial transcript as follows:
GOLDBERG: We still have so much to do right now. I mean, we still have 16 women who are accusing the man in charge.
AXELROD: You never say his name?
GOLDBERG: I don’t.
AXELROD: Why?
GOLDBERG: I can’t.
AXELROD: It’s only on syllable.
GOLDBERG: I know.
AXELROD: Do you think it somehow honors him to use his name?
GOLDBERG: In conjunction with that word, yeah.
AXELROD: You mean president.
GOLDBERG: Yeah.
AXELROD: But you recognize he is the president?
GOLDBERG: He is there. But listen, this is the first time where I can’t wrap my mind around this, and that people felt the need to put this in. So yeah, I know people don’t like that I don’t do it. I’m fine with that.
