Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I Can’t’ Even Say The President’s Name

Saturday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said she can’t call Donald Trump “president.”

Partial transcript as follows:

GOLDBERG: We still have so much to do right now. I mean, we still have 16 women who are accusing the man in charge.

AXELROD: You never say his name?

GOLDBERG: I don’t.

AXELROD: Why?

GOLDBERG: I can’t.

AXELROD: It’s only on syllable.

GOLDBERG: I know.

AXELROD: Do you think it somehow honors him to use his name?

GOLDBERG: In conjunction with that word, yeah.

AXELROD: You mean president.

GOLDBERG: Yeah.

AXELROD: But you recognize he is the president?

GOLDBERG: He is there. But listen, this is the first time where I can’t wrap my mind around this, and that people felt the need to put this in. So yeah, I know people don’t like that I don’t do it. I’m fine with that.