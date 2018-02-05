Bret Baier Loses Super Bowl Bet, Will Donate to Jake Tapper’s Favorite Charity

Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier admitted Monday to TMZ Sports that he lost a Super Bowl bet to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Tapper is a Philadelphia Eagles fan who called the New England Patriots “cheaters” last week.

The Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, took down the Patriots Sunday 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Baier said he would be donating $250 to Tapper’s favorite charity — Homes for Our Troops, which helps homeless military veterans.

