Bret Baier Loses Super Bowl Bet, Will Donate to Jake Tapper’s Favorite Charity

by Trent Baker5 Feb 20180

Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier admitted Monday to TMZ Sports that he lost a Super Bowl bet to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Tapper is a Philadelphia Eagles fan who called the New England Patriots “cheaters” last week.

The Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, took down the Patriots Sunday 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Baier said he would be donating $250 to Tapper’s favorite charity — Homes for Our Troops, which helps homeless military veterans.

