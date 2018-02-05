Hillary: 2016 Defeat a Combination of ‘Misogyny’ Caused by Globalization, ‘Old-Fashioned Sexism’

Monday at Georgetown University during a panel discussion on women and human rights, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said her loss to Donald Trump was a combination of misogyny caused by globalization anxiety and “old-fashioned sexism and a refusal to accept the equality of women.”

When asked about a backlash against women’s rights, Clinton said, “I see it as a reaction that is driven by lots of different motives, some of them having to do with people feeling insecure, frightened, disappointed, discouraged—name whatever emotion you want—about their lives and the ongoing globalization of the economy, which is leaving many people out. And we haven’t seen anything yet. Wait until robotics and AI, artificial intelligence really takes off. So when people are insecure and anxious, they often defend against their own feeling by rejecting others. That often happens with minorities. It happens with ethnicities, races, religion and it also happens with respect to women.”

She continued, “Any of you who have read my book about what happened know that I think misogyny and sexism was part of that campaign. It was one of the contributing factors, and some of it was old-fashioned sexism and a refusal to accept the equality of women, and certainly the equality of women’s leadership, and some of it was an outgrowth of all this anxiety and insecurity that is playing on people and leading them in a hunt for scapegoats.”

She added, “We’ve got to leave that here at home, and that comes through the ballot box in an election year 2018 in the United States. There’s a lot that can be done to say wait a minute. We are not going backward when it comes to race and religion and sex and gay rights and all the rest of it. We are going to keep moving forward because we want an inclusive, tolerant society and that includes everybody. Not just some of us, but all of us.”

(h/t Grabien)

