Nunes: We’re Going to Ask Court for Transcripts of Page FISA Proceedings

. @DevinNunes : "We're going to try to ask the court whether or not they will provide the transcripts of the 4 proceedings. It would be very interesting if we could get those transcripts to know exactly what was presented verbally to the court, & to see if that was transcribed." pic.twitter.com/Ov8hRlFg8t

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that “we’re going to try to ask the court whether or not they will provide the transcripts” of the four court proceedings regarding the surveillance of Carter Page.

Nunes said, “One of the things that we’re going to do this week is we’re going to send a letter to the court. We don’t know if we’ll be successful or not. But we’re going to try to ask the court whether or not they will provide the transcripts of the four proceedings. It would be very interesting if we could get those transcripts to know exactly what was presented verbally to the court and to see if that was transcribed.”

