Al Sharpton: Trump ‘Has Proposed Some of the Most Racist, Bigoted Policies’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” network host Al Sharpton discussed Donald Trump, Jr. saying his father isn’t racist because “all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton, have pictures with him.”

Sharpton responded by ripping Trump and said he had become “one who has proposed some of the most racist, bigoted policies.”

Sharpton said, “I met Donald Trump marching on him about Central Park. Later, he tried to turn Democrat and came to a few of our conventions. Then he went all the way back right with Birtherism.”

He added, “We haven’t changed. He changed. And what he’s changed to become is one who has proposed some of the most racist, bigoted policies. When he was talking right, we took pictures with him and welcomed to him to our events. When he went left, we stood up for what was right. He is he promoting racism.”

