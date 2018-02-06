Biden: ‘The President Has Some Difficulty with Precision’

JUST IN: Former Vice President Joe Biden on President Trump: "He's a joke" https://t.co/K8Q221qPIx pic.twitter.com/SFSRqfvkPH

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden said President Trump “has some difficulty with precision.”

Anchor Chris Cuomo asked Biden if he thinks Trump should sit down with the special counsel. Biden answered that if he were Trump’s lawyer, he would probably advise against sitting down with the special counsel.

Cuomo then stated that this would result in a subpoena and the president in front of a grand jury without a lawyer present.

Biden said, “Yeah, and if you — they — you’re in a situation where the president has some difficulty with precision.”

Biden continued that if he was Trump’s lawyer he would be worried about the president “saying something that was just simply not true without him even planning to be disingenuous.”

