Cuccinelli to Ana Navarro: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Listening to Your Shrill Voice’

Tuesday on “CNN Tonight,” during a heated panel about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and how it would impact the so-called DREAMers, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli voiced his frustration with CNN regular Ana Navarro’s “shrill voice.”

“I’m sick and tired of listening to your shrill voice in my ears,” he proclaimed as Navarro filibustered.

Host Don Lemon reprimanded the former attorney general, to which Cuccinelli pointed out he was outnumbered three-to-one by Lemon, Navarro and network contributor Van Jones.

