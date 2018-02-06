Dem Rep Speier: Trump ‘Truly Napoleon-Like’ – ‘We Have a Napoleon in the Making Here’

Rep. Jackie Speier on President Trump's interest in a military parade: "I was stunned by it, to be quite honest. ... We have a Napoleon in the making here." https://t.co/wkvsOx3htg pic.twitter.com/ljbswKGXxY

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) reacted to President Trump’s desire for a military parade by stating the president is “truly Napoleon-like” and “we have a Napoleon in the making here.”

Speier said, “I was stunned by it, to be quite honest. I mean, we have a Napoleon in the making here. And I believe that we have so many issues around the world, in terms of preparing for wars that are ongoing and wars that may be in the offing because of what’s happening in North Korea that I would say that it’s really a waste of money. And I think everyone should be offended by his need to always be showing. He’s truly Napoleon-like.”

