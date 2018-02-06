Gay Olympian: Pence ‘Seems Like Such a Strange Choice’ to Lead the U.S. Delegation to the Winter Olympics

Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” openly gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy questioned the decision to have Vice President Mike Pence to lead the United States delegation to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the Winter Olympics.

“He seems like such a strange choice, for me,” Kenworthy said of Pence.

“[T]o have someone leading the delegation that’s directly attacked the LGBTQ community, and a Cabinet in general that just sort of stands against us and has tried to do things to set us back, it just seems like a bad fit,” he added. “I feel like

