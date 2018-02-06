Gowdy: You Are ‘Really Warm’ If You Say Sidney Blumenthal Part of Passing Info From Foreign Source to Steele

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) stated that you are “really warm” if you believe Sidney Blumenthal was part of a chain of information that fed information from a foreign source to Christopher Steele.

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked Gowdy about the allegations in a criminal referral by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that a foreign source gave information to a Clinton associate, who then passed the information to an official in the Obama State Department, who then gave this information to Christopher Steele.

Gowdy said he was “pretty troubled” by this information and the role the State Department played.

MacCallum then asked, “So, weeks before the election, somebody in the Obama State Department was feeding information from a foreign source to Christopher Steele?”

Gowdy answered, “When you hear who the source, or one of the sources of that information is, you’re going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve heard that name somewhere before. Where could it possibly have been?'”

Gowdy clarified that he was referring to the domestic source, and added, “I’m trying to think how Secretary Clinton defined him. I think she said he was an old friend who emailed her from time to time.”

MacCallum then asked, “Sidney Blumenthal?”

Gowdy responded, “That’d be really warm. You’re warm. Yeah.”

