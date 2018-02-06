WH Chief of Staff Kelly: Some DREAMers ‘Too Lazy to Get Off Their Asses’ to Sign Up for DACA

In audio aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” White House chief of staff John Kelly told reporters on Capitol Hill that some DREAMers were “too lazy to get off their asses” and register for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

While discussing the number of people who might qualify for immigration legislation compromises that could including a path to citizenship, Kelly said, “The difference between 690 and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy get off their asses but didn’t sign up.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN