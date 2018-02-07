Judge Jeanine: ‘Comey Needs to Be the Target of an Active Criminal Investigation’

. @JudgeJeanine : "Comey needs to be the target of an active criminal investigation, I've said that a million times...Comey should've been fired the day after he decided that he was the 'Attorney General'." pic.twitter.com/6Ktgt2OKWy

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Jeanine Pirro, host of network weekend program “Justice,” told Sean Hannity she believed former FBI Director James Comey should be the target of an active criminal investigation.

She said Comey lied to the American people and should have been fired long before President Donald Trump fired him.

“Comey needs to be the target of an active criminal investigation, I’ve said that a million times,” she said. “Comey lied to the American people. Comey should’ve been fired the day after he decided that he was ‘the Attorney General.'”

As for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Pirro suggestion an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

“If the statute of limitations hasn’t passed, go for it — or how about you start looking into the Clinton Foundation?” she added.

