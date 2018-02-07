Pelosi: I and ‘Large Number’ of Dems Will Oppose Spending Deal Without Guarantee of DREAMers Vote

During a speech on the House floor on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that unless there is a commitment from House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to vote on legislation to protect DREAMers, the spending bill “does not have my support, nor does it have the support of a large number of members of our caucus.”

Pelosi said, “Why should we in the House be treated in such a humiliating way, when the Republican Senate leader has given that opportunity, in a bipartisan way, to his membership.”

She added, “It does nothing to even advance, even with a commitment — without having passed the legislation first, to advance bipartisan legislation to protect DREAMers in this House. Without that commitment from Speaker Ryan, comparable to the commitment from Leader McConnell, this package does not have my support, nor does it have the support of a large number of members of our caucus.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett